Hindi Ito Marites: Malapit na bang matalo ng AFP ang NPA?

At five decades and counting, the insurgency of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army is the longest-running in the world. For the Armed Forces of the Philippines, whose job it is to stamp out any threat to the government, this fact is a source of something far less than pride.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug examines the Philippine military’s claim that a ‘decisive victory’ over the NPA is around the corner, and the shifting of its focus to external threats like China’s maritime fleet in the West Philippine Sea. How have the Armed Forces of the Philippines evolved with the times? – Rappler.com

Host, writer: Marites Vitug

Producer: JC Gotinga

Video editor: Jen Agbuya

Videographer: Jeff Digma