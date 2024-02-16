Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Hindi Ito Marites: Malapit na bang matalo ng AFP ang NPA?

The 5-decade-old communist insurgency in the Philippines is the longest-running in the world

At five decades and counting, the insurgency of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army is the longest-running in the world. For the Armed Forces of the Philippines, whose job it is to stamp out any threat to the government, this fact is a source of something far less than pride.

In this episode, Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug examines the Philippine military’s claim that a ‘decisive victory’ over the NPA is around the corner, and the shifting of its focus to external threats like China’s maritime fleet in the West Philippine Sea. How have the Armed Forces of the Philippines evolved with the times? – Rappler.com

Host, writer: Marites Vitug
Producer: JC Gotinga
Video editor: Jen Agbuya
Videographer: Jeff Digma

Armed Forces of the Philippines

communist insurgency

Communist Party of the Philippines

military modernization

Philippine military