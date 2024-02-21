Philippine News
In The Public Square

In The Public Square: The political system that EDSA and the 1987 Constitution created

Members of the 1986 Constitutional Commission join Rappler's John Nery in this conversation

On Sunday, February 25, the Philippines will mark the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Almost a year after that February 1986 revolution, the 1987 Constitution was ratified overwhelmingly by 76% of Filipino voers.

Now, 37 years later, the Constitution faces the very real possibility of being amended. What was the political order that EDSA and the Constitution created, and why is the Charter under threat today?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist John Nery is joined by two members of the 1986 Constitutional Commission. Edmundo Garcia is a human rights activist, peace advocate, teacher, and writer. Christian Monsod is a lawyer, management consultant, and former chairman of the Commission on Elections.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, February 21, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

