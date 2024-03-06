Newsbreak Chats: Faith and People Power

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines marked 38 years since the 1986 People Power Revolution of under the regime of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, the father and namesake of the incumbent president.

On Thursday, March 7, Rappler senior desk editor Chito dela Vega sits down with senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II and researcher-writer Patrick Cruz to discuss the decades following the revolution that ousted the dictatorship.

Esmaquel, in a video report, explored the memory of EDSA People Power through those who view it through the eyes of faith, and how it can be seen as “an act of God.” Cruz, meanwhile, published a data report that mapped the well-entrenched Marcos dynasty in politics almost four decades since the patriarch’s reign was ended.

How has the memory of EDSA People Power changed through the years? What role does faith play in the effort to never forget the collective memory of Martial Law and the People Power Revolution?

