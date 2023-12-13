[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Sources of hope in Philippine education

What do the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment or PISA 2022 mean? Where do the sources of hope for Philippine education lie?

With the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment or PISA 2022 now out, attention has returned to the crucial sector of education.

How will these results factor into the ongoing work of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, or EdCom 2? What do the still-dispiriting findings mean? And where do the sources of hope for Philippine education lie?

Joining In the Public Square with John Nery to try and answer these questions is Allan Bernardo, a distinguished psychology professor at De La Salle University who has an international reputation for his research work.

Bernardo has been recognized as an outstanding teacher by each of the three schools he has taught in: La Salle, the University of the Philippines, and the University of Macau. He also serves on one of the standing committees of EdCom 2.

Wednesday, December 13, at 8 pm.