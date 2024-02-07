[WATCH] In The Public Square: Is the spirit of EDSA still alive?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A year and a half into the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., does the public still support the idea of EDSA?

For the first time in a long time, this year’s anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on February 25 will not be observed as a national holiday. That was a Malacañang decision, but it is a decision that seems to reflect an erosion in public support for EDSA.

Is the spirit of EDSA still alive?

Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery followed and reported on the work of Social Weather Stations (SWS) for more than two decades. Over the years, the pollster conducted surveys on issues related to EDSA, to the Marcoses, and to democracy.

In this episode of In The Public Square, Nery will be joined by Leo Laroza, the director for communications and information technology of SWS. They will explore the pollster’s findings and discuss meanings of the surveys conducted over the years.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, February 7, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com