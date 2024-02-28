Philippine News
Philippine News
In The Public Square

In The Public Square: Understanding the People Power Revolution through the lens of religion

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In The Public Square: Understanding the People Power Revolution through the lens of religion
This episode delves deep into the viral homily on the 'sobering realities of EDSA'

A homily that went viral a few days ago helps make sense of this particular moment in history. Was EDSA the political equivalent of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist John Nery is joined by the Jesuit priest behind that viral homily: Father Emmanuel “Nono” Alfonso SJ, the executive director of Jesuit Communications or JesCom, the institution behind the films Ignacio de Loyola and GomBurZa.

They will be joined by Miguel Karlo Abadines, the new executive director of Simbahang Lingkod ng Bayan, the socio-political apostolate of the Jesuits in the Philippines.

Watch the episode on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!

EDSA People Power Revolution