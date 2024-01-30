Rappler Talk: Sara Duterte’s performance as VP, DepEd chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte delivered her second basic education report on Thursday, January 25, once again putting a spotlight on teachers’ welfare.

Duterte hit the right notes in her speech, touching on the country’s worsening learning gap and promising reforms that teachers have been long clamoring for. She delivered her report amid persistent rumors about her eroding rapport with “Uniteam” partner President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

How has Duterte fared as the country’s second highest official and as education chief?

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol sits down with political analyst Cleve Arguelles and National Parent Teacher Association spokesperson Regina Sibal to assess Duterte’s performance in her second year in office.

