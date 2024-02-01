Rappler Talk: Free speech in the Philippines with UN Special Rapporteur

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Once a hostile country to human rights experts such as her, the Philippines has since changed and rolled out the red carpet to welcome Irene Khan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion.

The government claims there is a “vibrant” environment for Filipino journalists here, and denied any systematic attack against the Philippine press.

Did United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan believe it?

Khan concludes her two-week mission to the Philippines on Friday, February 2, with a schedule that fits meetings with government officials, journalist groups, and a visit to the jailed campus journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio in Tacloban, Leyte.

