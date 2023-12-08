Rappler Talk: Why should the youth care about COP28?

In this interview, Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum talks to Joshua Villalobos, UNICEF Philippines’ youth delegate to COP28, about young people’s participation in the annual climate summit

MANILA, Philippines – In this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), countries and other stakeholders are evaluating the progress they are making toward the goals set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Amid the high-level talks, why should the youth keep an eye out on what is happening at the two-week summit?

Villalobos is a 21-year-old climate activist based in Negros Occidental and is currently the lead convenor of the Negrosanon Initiative for Climate and the Environment. He is following the negotiations on the Global Stocktake in Dubai.

