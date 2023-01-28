[PODCAST] The Green Report: How movements build hope for climate change

To start 2023, we talk about building hope and uniting people around a single cause for the environment

MANILA, Philippines – It’s not surprising that most stories about the environment and climate change are negative – data paints an even gloomier picture every year. Stories of hope and victory are hard to come by.

In this yearstarter episode of Rappler’s environment podcast, social media producer Iya Gozum and environment editor Jee Geronimo talk to Joshua Villalobos, founder of Youth for Climate Hope.

Play Video

This coalition from Negros Occidental gathers youth organizations and individuals and has been part of the successful coal-free campaign in the province.

Listen to The Green Report on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. — Rappler.com