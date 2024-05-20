Will charter change prosper under Escudero’s Senate presidency?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW LEADER. Senator Francis 'Chiz' Escudero assumes the role of Senate President following the resignation of Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, on May 20, 2024.

'I have no reason to change my position,' says Senate President Chiz Escudero, who is very vocal about his opposition to charter change

MANILA, Philippines – With Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero taking the helm of the Senate, does charter change stand a chance?

Addressing reporters for the first time as the Senate leader, Escudero said that his position on amending the 1987 Constitution remains the same – he is against it.

“It’s not for me to say. I have my own position. We will discuss it, and I have no reason to change my position,” Escudero said when asked if charter change is already dead.

The new Senate president faced the media right after he was elected to the post during their regular session on Monday, May 20.

Escudero replaced Zubiri as the new leader of the chamber after the latter stepped down from his position for “not following the instructions,” alluding to the forces that brought about his political demise as Senate president. (READ: Zubiri is out; Escudero is new Senate president)

Escudero also said that all hearings regarding efforts to amend or revise the 1987 Constitution are canceled as of now.

“We will not hold any such hearing, outside of Metro Manila or even inside the Senate,” he said. “We will formally make our decision as a group and as a Senate with respect to this.”

At a separate press briefing, Senator Migz Zubiri said that “as far as we are concerned, Cha-cha is dead.”

“Goodbye, Cha-cha, wala na (it’s over), it is all canceled. Senator Escudero is anti Cha-cha,” he said.

Escudero is one of the senators who have been very vocal about his opposition to proposals to amend the Constitution even for economic provisions.

Senators, including Escudero, echo the concern of many that while proposals to amend the Constitution are focused on economic provisions, no one can stop the inclusion of proposed political amendments such as on term limits.

They also fear that the Senate will be abolished if political amendments, such as the suggested shift to a unicameral parliamentary form of government, will be introduced. – Rappler.com