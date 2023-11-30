LIST: 2023 International Human Rights Day events, activities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the 75th celebration of International Human Rights Day in the Philippines, groups are urging Filipinos to join the call for the strengthening of freedom of expression, digital rights, and women and children’s rights among others

MANILA, Philippines — Several progressive groups in the Philippines are organizing initiatives and activities for the 75th year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to specifically uphold and put into spotlight the different calls that encapsulate human rights.

The International Day of Human Rights celebration is observed annually by different countries following the 1948 United Nations General Assembly that adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year, the theme of the celebration “Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All” highlights the new and ongoing struggles on the recent pandemic, conflicts, climate justice, and rampant inequalities.

As part of the celebration, various groups are holding different events and activities to highlight the diverse aspects of human rights that are being advocated for in the country.

Here is a developing list of events joining for the celebration of the human rights declaration:

Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission BARMM

The Bangsamoro Human Rights Commision BARMM is organizing “Run for Kawagib” on Sunday, December 10, 5:30 am, at Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City. The theme for the event “Kawagib for All: Dignity, Freedom, Preservation of Identity, Peace and Justice” is pursued for the benefit of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Maguindanao del sur.

Registration ragnes from P50 to P100. Cash prizes also await winners from the men and women division.

You can register online through this link, or visit the following stations:

BHRC Regional Office at 1F, Japan ARMM Friendship Hall and Training Center Bldg., Bangsamoro Government Center, Cotabato City.

BHRC Provincial Office Mag-Sur at door 6, 2F, Building 2, Al Nor Complex, RH IX, Cotabato City

BHRC Provincial Office NCCPO at City Traders Lower Ground, Governor Gutierez Avenue, RH7, Cotabato City

Engage Media

Engage Media, in partnership with the University of the Philippines Film Institute, DAKILA, Active Vista, Foundation for Media Alternatives, Cinemata, and Computer Professionals’ Union, premieres #TechTalesYouth, a digital rights film collection made by local and international filmmakers on Thursday, December 7, at the University of the Philippines Diliman Cine Adarna.

Human Rights Online PH

Human Rights Online PH invites everyone to the 7th Freedom of Expression Regional Conference themed, “Youth Action for Promoting Freedom of Expression in Southeast Asia,” to put weight on the “crucial role young individuals play in advocating for freedom of expression and combatting disinformation.” The two-day conference will happen on December 1 to 2, at the Hive Hotel and Convention Place, Quezon City, and via Zoom.

For online attendance, you can register at this link. There are limited slots only.

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), in partnership with Altermidya, Bulatlat, Concerned Artists of the Philippines, among others, launches Freedom X arts and media festival themed, “Defending Press Freedom, Protecting Human Rights,” on December 2, 2023 at the Palma Hall in University of the Philippines Diliman.

For those who are interested in setting up a booth/display during the fair, contact Dolly Recto at dolly@nujp.org.

Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates

The Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) launches the #YouthEmerge Human Rights Festival: Raising Voices, Building Futures, featuring several interactive sessions that aim to collaborate and unite the youth to learn, express and shape the world hand in hand.

Participants can attend the event for free on Thursday, December 7, 5 pm, at Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

– with reports from Joey Alberto and Bless John Esteriaga/ Rappler.com.

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of International Human Rights Day? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com.

Joey Alberto is a Development Communication undergraduate from the University of the Philippines Los Banos. She is currently a volunteer for Rappler’s MovePH to practice and hone her interests in community and development journalism.

Bless John Esteriaga is a Rappler Volunteer from Negros Occidental. He graduated with a degree in English Language Studies, he serves as an executive head of Akbay La Carlota – Youth, a youth-serving non-political, non-profit organization in La Carlota City.