Pampanga lawmaker resigns from PDP-Laban

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio Gonzales, prior to resigning, names former president Rodrigo Duterte as the source challenging the integrity of the chamber

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Senior Deputy Speaker Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales resigned as member of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) during the resumption of the plenary session at the House of Representatives on Monday, November 6.

The House of Representatives adopted House Resolution No. 1414 to uphold the chamber’s integrity and honor, and to express appreciation, solidarity and support to the leadership of Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The resolution was sponsored by Gonzales.

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman began the probe to “give some anchorage” on the “vague” resolution, he said.

Lagman asked Gonzales to name its source on who challenged the integrity of the chamber.

Gonzales, prior to resigning, asked for a minute of suspension, then named former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“The one who uttered that word is our chairman from PDP-Laban. Before I answer, I will resign now as a member and officer of PDP-Laban. The former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the one who said that,” said Gonzales.

Duterte is the chairperson of the PDP-Laban.

During the session, Romualdez said the House will not allow individuals who choose to malign or tarnish its positive image and vowed that he will stand before anyone and vehemently defend the actions and decisions of the institution he leads.

The Speaker also urged his colleagues to rally behind the will of the people, stay focused on their duties as lawmakers and help propel the country’s progress.

Gonzales was installed as Senior Deputy Speaker, the second highest ranking House official, displacing former president and 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Gonzales is facing graft complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman for alleged irregularities in the P612-million flood control projects in Pampanga awarded by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Luzon. – Rappler.com