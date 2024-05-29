Ex-mayor’s likely gubernatorial run triggers PDP exodus in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACOLOD, Philippines – Speculations about former Victorias City mayor Francis Frederick Palanca’s prospective challenge to the anticipated reelection bid of Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson in the 2025 elections precipitated a mass exodus of local politicians from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) in the province.

Initially, it was reported that 60 PDP-Laban members in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, decided to resign from the political party of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, May 25.

Benitez, however, said on Monday, May 27, that more PDP members in Negros Occidental were expected to join the political exodus.

“Many more have signified their decision to bolt… We cannot reveal the names yet but, once it is complete, we will share it,” Benitez said.

The rift within the PDP in Negros Occidental surfaced after Palanca, a cousin of Benitez, was floated as a potential candidate in next year’s elections against Lacson.

Until last weekend, Benitez chaired the PDP in Negros Occidental. Although Lacson is a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), he and Benitez have forged an alliance under the local political group Love Negros.

Palanca is also a member of the PDP and Love Negros, and his successor in Victorias City is Benitez’s son Javier Miguel, who ran as an independent candidate in the 2022 elections.

Interestingly, in 2023, Javier Miguel also surfaced as a potential candidate against Lacson, prompting the elder Benitez to announce during a press conference that his son would not run for governor and that they would support Lacson’s likely reelection bid.

Speculations about the younger Benitez’s political plans quickly spread over reports about his frequent visits to mayors in the province. The Victorias mayor is the president of Negros Occidental’s Association of Chief Executives (ACE).

The initial backlash came from Victorias City officials, including Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug Jr. and eight city councilors, who resigned from the PDP in April, citing a lack of consultation regarding Palanca’s anticipated candidacy for the gubernatorial post. Interestingly, Palanca’s son Derek was among the councilors who quit the PDP, pledging support for Lacson.

The dissatisfaction in the PDP in Negros Occidental has now seemingly spread, causing a broader exodus from the party.

According to Benitez, 60 PDP members, including eight mayors, five vice mayors, and 47 councilors, joined him in resigning from the PDP on Saturday.

The mass resignation was attributed to the party leadership’s alleged neglect, with Benitez saying, “We were not even invited to some of the PDP meetings and gatherings. So, what do you expect?”

PDP-Visayas Deputy Secretary-General Jesus Hinlo responded to Benitez with a mixture of skepticism and formality.

“We wish them well, but who are they?” Hinlo said, adding that he has yet to receive an official list of those who resigned.

Hinlo, however, said the PDP respects individual decisions to leave the erstwhile administration party. – Rappler.com