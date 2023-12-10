Philippines says China rammed, water cannoned resupply vessels

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WATER CANNONED. PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela says ML Kalayaan, a military-contracted supply boat, 'suffered serious engine damage' from China Coast Guard's water cannons during a resupply mission to Ayungin shoal.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela says one of the ships suffered 'serious engine damage'

MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine coastguard official on Sunday, December 10, accused China of firing a water cannon and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, with one of the ships suffering “serious engine damage” during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

Jay Tarriela, a coast guard spokesperson, said on social media platform X the Chinese coast guard “water cannoned” two of its resupply vessels – Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan – in the South China Sea on Sunday morning.

“M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 rammed by CCG vessel,” he said.

Regular RORE to BRP SIERRA MADRE this morning. BRP CABRA, Unaizah Mae 1, and M/L Kalayaan water cannoned by China Coast Guard. M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 rammed by CCG vessel. pic.twitter.com/wOt55KVu8k — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) December 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Chinese monitoring group South China Sea Probing Initiative said that the Philippine boat “ignored Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) repeated stern warnings, violated the COLREGs (Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea), swerved in an unprofessional and dangerous manner, and deliberately rammed the CCG boat 21556, resulting in scratches, for which the Philippines is fully responsible.”

Just as we expected. The CCG spoke out early in the morning on #SecondThomasShoal, "On December 10, two PCG vessels, one government vessel and one transport vessel attempted to deliver construction materials to an illegal "grounding" warship on the Ren 'ai Reef, https://t.co/PdgP1uuJF6 pic.twitter.com/XFN0sU1WQE — SCS Probing Initiative (@SCS_PI) December 10, 2023

This was the latest intimidation of Chinese forces against Filipino vessels in the West Philippine Sea. This latest incident also comes at a time when the Atin Ito coalition launched a maritime mission to honor the Filipinos who bear the brunt of China’s intimidation in the West Philippine Sea and made a statement that ordinary Filipinos should be able to sail freely in their own waters.

A day before on December 9, China’s maritime forces also blasted water cannons at Filipino ships in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine authorities reported.

In a statement, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said CCG ships used water cannons against the vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, namely Datu Sanday, Datu Bankaw, and Datu Tamblot near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal). The three BFAR ships are civilian vessels.

The vessels are in a humanitarian and support mission to provide oil subsidy and grocery packs to over 30 Filipino fishing vessels around 1.4 to 1.9 nautical miles from the shoal when the Chinese maritime forces used water cannons to prevent them from approaching the Filipino ships. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com