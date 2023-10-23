Philippines summons China ambassador over collisions off Ayungin Shoal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ENVOY. Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian speaks about recent developments in China after the Communist Party Congress, at the Pandesal Forum at the Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City on October 25, 2022.

Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian is reportedly out of town, so the Department of Foreign Affairs ends up summoning China's deputy chief of mission instead

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines said on Monday, October 23, that it has summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over “dangerous maneuvers” by Chinese vessels that led to two collision incidents off Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Teresita Daza, in a press conference of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, said the ambassador was summoned Monday morning. However, because he was reportedly out of town, the DFA summoned China’s deputy chief of mission to Manila instead.

It was DFA Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau who summoned China’s deputy chief of mission.

During a regular resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on October 22, Chinese ships – from the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia blocked, harassed, and collided with two Philippine ships: the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra and the Unaiza May 2, a military-contracted supply boat.

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela showed media damage to the BRP Cabra’s port side during the press conference. The damage to the Unaiza May 2, meanwhile, has yet to be assessed.

The October 22 incident is the first collision between Philippine and Chinese government ships in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippines had said that China violated several international rules and laws in its “dangerous maneuvers” against the Philippines. Manila has also questioned China’s presence – Ayungin Shoal is within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Huang has been summoned by the Philippines at least thrice in 2023 – by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in February 2023 after China used lasers against the PCG and by the DFA in August 2023 when China used water cannons against the Philippines. – Rappler.com