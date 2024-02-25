IN PHOTOS: On 38th People Power anniversary, groups oppose charter change

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Across the Philippines, youth and progressive groups took to the streets on Sunday, February 25, to commemorate the 38th EDSA People Power Revolution that toppled the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, with one unified messaging: no to charter change.
In Cebu City, activists marched along Osmeña Boulevard opposing the revision of the 1987 Constitution and the jeepney modernization program, among other things.
Below are the scenes from their protest action. All photos were taken by Carlo de Vela.
In Metro Manila, over a hundred cyclists, skaters, and joggers gathered along Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Sunday for an “Edsa Freedom Ride,” commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.
The event, organized by Akbayan Party, began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Senator Ninoy Aquino monument. Bicyclists, clad in yellow and white shirts, decorated their bikes with yellow ribbons and flaglets containing the message: “Buhay ang EDSA (EDSA is alive)! Cancel Cha-cha!”
Below are some scenes from the Makati protest. All photos were taken by Akbayan.
