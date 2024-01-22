Pia Cayetano is first woman to lead Senate blue ribbon committee in Senate’s 106-year history

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senator Pia Cayetano replaces Senator Francis Tolentino, who resigned from his position to prepare for his reelection bid in 2025

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Pia Cayetano was named the new chairperson of the Senate blue ribbon committee on Monday, January 22 – the first woman to hold the powerful position.

She was formally elected by her colleagues during the upper chamber’s regular session.

Cayetano replaced Senator Francis Tolentino, who resigned from his position to prepare for his reelection bid in 2025. (READ: Who will replace Tolentino as Senate blue ribbon chair?)

“We are in a receipt of resignation of Senator Tolentino dated January 22, 2024. At this juncture, I move to elect Pia Cayetano as part of [the] majority and that the composition remains the same,” Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel supported Cayetano’s appointment to the position. “The minority applauds the decision of the majority, and we congratulate our first-ever female chairperson of the Senate Blue ribbon committee,” he said.

“It’s a fact that Senator Pia Cayetano will be the first female chairperson of the BRC (blue ribbon committee) in the Senate in its 106 years in existence. We are very honored that Senator Pia Cayetano is the new chairperson,” Senate President Migz Zubiri said.

As the new chairperson of the blue ribbon panel, Cayetano will lead Senate investigations into wrongdoings by officials and agencies.

The blue ribbon committee should “initiate an inquiry on any matter referred to it by the Senate or the President, or its own initiative on any matter affecting the public interest,” according to the rules of the Senate.

Cayetano, a lawyer, is the sister of Senate Alan Peter Cayetano. She is well-known for promoting women’s rights, having championed the controversial Reproductive Health Law, among others. – Rappler.com