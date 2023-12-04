Philippine News
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

Dwight de Leon

Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

CHIEF EXECUTIVE. In this file photo, President Marcos attends the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta in September 2023.

Presidential Communications Office

Malacañang says President Marcos, despite contracting COVID-19, 'remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been stricken with COVID-19, Malacañang said late Monday night, December 4.

“Upon medical advice, he will observe a period of isolation for five days. The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a press release.

“Updates on his health will be provided as available,” the PCO added. “During this holiday season, President Marcos encourages the public to take precautions to safeguard their health, such as vaccinating and voluntary mask-wearing when entering crowded places.”

On Saturday, December 2, Marcos led the Office of the President (OP) Family Day celebration at the Kalayaan Hall grounds in Malacañang, where he delivered a speech and mingled with OP staff and their families.

On November 23, Marcos skipped the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum after reportedly being under the weather. A day later, he said he “ran out of steam” and needed to recover after his week-long trip to the United States.

This is not the first time Marcos tested positive for COVID-19, having contracted the respiratory illness in March 2020 and July 2022. – Rappler.com

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections for Rappler. Previously, he wrote stories on local government units.
