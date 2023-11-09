Rappler Recap: Sara Duterte drops pursuit of confidential funds

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of the Senate 2024 budget plenary deliberations of the OVP and the DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — After a backlash, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Thursday, November 9, dropped her request for confidential funds amounting to P650 million for the Office of the Vice President (P500 million) and the Department of Education (P150 million) in the proposed 2024 national budget.

Duterte said that she backtracked with her request because the issue has been “divisive” for Filipinos.

