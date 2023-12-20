SC: Confi funds should be for law enforcement | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Supreme Court rules spending confidential funds for peace and order concerns must have a direct connection to law enforcement agencies.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appears to be taking a step back regarding tensions in the West Philippine Sea saying it’s important ‘to be very careful that we do not overreact.’

Two policemen involved in the circulation of a video of dead actor Ronaldo Valdez are dismissed from their posts at the Quezon City Police Department. — Rappler.com