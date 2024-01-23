Sara Duterte says she will not cooperate with ICC probe

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

VICE PRESIDENT. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte addresses participants at the 2023 National Literacy Conference at the DepEd ECOTECH Center in Cebu City on October 12, 2023.

The Vice President says she will only face any charge against her 'before a Filipino judge and only before a Filipino court'

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, January 23, said that she will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into her father’s drug war, amid reports that she is among the respondents into the tribunal’s probe.

“Hindi po ako lalahok o magiging parte ng isang prosesong hindi lamang magsasadlak sa kahihiyan sa bansa kundi dudurog din sa dignidad ng ating mga huwes, korte, at buong justice system ng Pilipinas,” she said.

(I will not join nor be part of a process that will not only embarrass our country but also erode the dignity of our judges, courts, and the whole justice system of the Philippines.)

The Vice President said that she will only face any charge against her “before a Filipino judge and only before a Filipino court.”

“Huwag nating ipahiya ang bansa sa buong mundo sa pamamagitan ng pagpapahintulot sa mga dayuhan na manghimasok at makialam sa Pilipinas. Ang kahiligan na magpailalim sa mga dayuhan ay sampal sa mga bayaning Pilipino na nagbuwis ng kanilang buhay at lumaban para lang sa ating kalayaan,” she said.

(Let’s not embarrass our country to the world by letting foreigners intervene. The preference on foreigners is slap to Filipino heroes who sacrificed their lives and fought for our freedom.)

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed that the Vice President is supposedly among the respondents in the ICC probe as she allegedly continued “tokhang” operations when she was Davao City mayor.

To this, the Vice President said, “Sa mga taon na nagsilbi ako bilang vice mayor at mayor ng Davao City, ni minsan ay hindi napag-usapan o naiugnay ang aking pangalan sa umano’y Davao Death Squad.”

(In the years that I served as vice mayor and mayor of Davao City, my name was never dragged into or linked to the alleged Davao Death Squad.)

“Subalit, matapos akong manalo bilang Vice President, bigla na lang nagkaroon ng testigo laban sa akin at ngayon ay kasama na ako sa mga akusado sa International Criminal Court,” she added.

(But when I won as vice president, all of a sudden there’s someone who want testify against me and now I’m part of the accused in the International Criminal Court.)

Trillanes had claimed that ICC probers had visited the Philippines to gather evidence in relation to Duterte’s drug war. He also alleged that an arrest warrant against former president Rodrigo Duterte will be out soon, according to an Inquirer report.

On Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. insisted that the Philippines is not cooperating with the ICC.

“The Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts. However, as ordinary people, they can come and visit the Philippines, but we will not help them,” Marcos said. – Rappler.com