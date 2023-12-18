SUMMARY
(This series of reflections is courtesy of Word and Life Publications, publisher of ‘Patnubay sa Misa’ at ‘Euchalette.’ Rappler is sharing these reflections for those preparing for Christmas.)
Jeremiah 23:5-8; Matthew 1:18-25
Many of us Filipinos know this by direct experience. Most of us have had the experience of holding on to the back of a jeepney or bus when there is absolutely no seat to spare. We have a word for it . . . sabit. With “sabit” we forget about safety and focus on the destination. When we know what to aim for, and the goal is more important than the wherefore, we just hold on, grit our teeth and move on, by any means possible.
We have an encouraging piece of counsel to one another during such rough times: “Hawak lang ‘tol!” This phrase is the millennial and postmodern shorter version of what Filipinos of yore told one another on similar difficult times: “Pasasaan ba’t matatapos din ang lahat?”
We Filipinos are a hopeful people. Behind all the world-famous smiles that we show the world, despite the floods, in spite of the many tragedies from natural and other man-made calamities we have faced, is not just an immature couldn’t-care-less attitude, but one born of human hope and the firm conviction that things will eventually turn out for the good.
Hawak lang, mga ‘tol! The readings today tell us precisely that: “Justice shall flourish in his time, and fullness of peace forever!”
