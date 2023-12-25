Somber Christmas in Bethlehem amid bomb attacks in Gaza | The wRap

Daily wRap
Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Palestinian Christians hold a somber Christmas vigil in Bethlehem, praying for peace in Gaza instead of holding its usual festive celebrations.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines says it killed nine suspected New People’s Army rebels in an offensive in Malaybalay City on Christmas Day.

Filipino host-comedian Pokwang, whose real name is Marietta Subong, wins the deportation case she filed against her ex-partner William Lee’O Brian. — Rappler.com

