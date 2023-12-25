Season’s greetings! How Filipino celebrities are celebrating Christmas 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A very Merry Christmas from their families to yours!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to deck the halls (or rather, Instagram) with wonderful Christmas family portraits!

For many Filipino celebrity families spending the holiday at home, the occasion isn’t complete without sharing lovely family portraits and a warm Christmas greeting “from our family to yours.”

Check out the holiday family snaps of these celebs celebrating Christmas 2023!

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto

Team Kramer

Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi

Maja Salvador and Rambo Núñez

Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda

Bea Alonzo

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

Manny and Jinkee Pacquaio

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco

– Rappler.com