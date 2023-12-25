Celebrities
Celebrities
Christmas

Season’s greetings! How Filipino celebrities are celebrating Christmas 2023

Season’s greetings! How Filipino celebrities are celebrating Christmas 2023
A very Merry Christmas from their families to yours!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s time to deck the halls (or rather, Instagram) with wonderful Christmas family portraits!

For many Filipino celebrity families spending the holiday at home, the occasion isn’t complete without sharing lovely family portraits and a warm Christmas greeting “from our family to yours.”

Check out the holiday family snaps of these celebs celebrating Christmas 2023!

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto
Team Kramer
Carmina Villarroel and Zoren Legaspi
Maja Salvador and Rambo Núñez
Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda
Bea Alonzo
Vice Ganda and Ion Perez
Manny and Jinkee Pacquaio
Melai Cantiveros-Francisco

