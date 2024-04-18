UP 2024 college admission results are out

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is the first time that UP administers the UPCAT again after the COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – Results of the University of the Philippines College Admission Test (UPCAT) for academic year 2024-2025 were released early Friday morning, April 19, Tinig ng Plaridel reported.

The results can be viewed at UPCAT portal. Applicants will need the username and password they used during the application period to view the results.

This was the first time that UP administered the UPCAT again after the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this, from 2020 onwards, the university did not administer admissions exams, and only evaluated freshmen applicants based on their application forms submitted online and their high school grades. – Rappler.com