Valentine’s 2024: Survey says more Filipinos want money over love

63 couples exchange vows at the Valentine's Day mass wedding ceremonies officiated by the San Juan local goverment on February 14, 2023.

The same SWS survey says the number of people who have no love life has gradually increased through the years

MANILA, Philippines – Money is the top wish of Filipinos for Valentine’s Day in 2024, based on a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted in December, and published on Sunday, February 11.

Out of the 1,200 respondents who took part in the survey, 16% answered money, followed only by love (11%), flowers (10%), and apparel (9%).

Graphic from SWS

More men wished for apparel, while more women wished for money.

Filipinos have been grappling with the rising prices of goods in recent years.

Only 1% of respondents wanted to have a child for Valentine’s day, while 0.3% of those surveyed wanted a wedding.

Around 58% of respondents also said they are very happy with their love life, 23% admitted they could be happier, while 19% have no love life.

SWS also noted that the percentage of people who are not in a romantic setup has gradually increased through the years, from 10% in 2002 to 19% in 2023. – Rappler.com