Valentine’s 2024: Survey says more Filipinos want money over love

MANILA, Philippines – Money is the top wish of Filipinos for Valentine’s Day in 2024, based on a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted in December, and published on Sunday, February 11.
Out of the 1,200 respondents who took part in the survey, 16% answered money, followed only by love (11%), flowers (10%), and apparel (9%).
More men wished for apparel, while more women wished for money.
Filipinos have been grappling with the rising prices of goods in recent years.
Only 1% of respondents wanted to have a child for Valentine’s day, while 0.3% of those surveyed wanted a wedding.
Around 58% of respondents also said they are very happy with their love life, 23% admitted they could be happier, while 19% have no love life.
SWS also noted that the percentage of people who are not in a romantic setup has gradually increased through the years, from 10% in 2002 to 19% in 2023. – Rappler.com
