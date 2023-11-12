Veteran journalist Rina Jimenez-David dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rina Jimenez-David is best known for her columns at the Philippine Daily Inquirer tackling women's health issues and challenging politicians on important issues

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran journalist and women’s rights advocate Rina Jimenez-David died on Sunday morning, November 12, her daughter Miya David confirmed. She was 68.

“We are saddened to announce the death [of] our mother, the indefatigable Rina Jimenez David, passed away this morning from an illness,” Miya said in a Facebook post.

David, 68, was best known for her columns at the Philippine Daily Inquirer tackling women’s health issues and challenging politicians on important issues.

In 2004, David was awarded Best Columnist for Excellence in Population Reporting at the Global Media Awards.

Details of David’s wake will be available later. – Rappler.com