WATCH: Black Nazarene image leaves Quirino Grandstand for Traslacion 2024

At around 5 am, the image starts to make its way back to Quiapo Church

The image of the Black Nazarene leaves Quirino Grandstand early morning Tuesday, January 9, for the Traslacion. The traslacion is the traditional procession that devotees participate in, as the image makes its way back to its home, Quiapo Church.

This year is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that devotees are allowed to join the procession. Thousands are expected to join the almost 24-hour long procession throughout the streets of Manila. – Rappler.com