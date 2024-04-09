WATCH: Christians donate to Muslims of Quiapo ahead of Eid’l Fitr

Catholics of Quiapo Church and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints conduct their annual gift-giving at the Manila Golden Mosque ahead of Eid’l Fitr, the end of Ramadan

MANILA, Philippines – Days before the end of Ramadan, a unique celebration of faith unfolds in one of Manila’s biggest Muslim communities.

Catholics from nearby Quiapo Church and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, commonly known as the Mormons, conduct a Ramadan gift-giving activity at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila. Joining them, too, is Pacific Dialogue Foundation, a Filipino-Turkish group.

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II learns more about this display of interfaith unity in one of Manila’s most colorful districts.

Watch the video at the topmost portion of this page. – Videography by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com