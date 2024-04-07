LIVESTREAM: Divine Mercy Sunday 2024 Mass with Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo

LIVE

Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo leads the 3:30 pm misa mayor at the National Shrine and Parish of the Divine Mercy in Marilao, Bulacan.

MANILA, Philippines – The Roman Catholic world marks Divine Mercy Sunday every second Sunday of Easter, the end of the Octave of Easter. This year, Divine Mercy Sunday falls on April 7.

It was Saint John Paul II who inspired the Divine Mercy devotion, when he beatified and then canonized St. Faustina Kowalska, who had received the message of Divine Mercy.

For Catholics, the website Ave Maria Press reports, Divine Mercy Sunday is an opportunity for plenary indulgence. Here are the conditions to gain plenary indulgence.

