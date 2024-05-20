WATCH: Migz Zubiri’s emotional farewell speech as Senate president

Zubiri insists he is no foe to the powers that be; he merely failed to ‘follow instructions’

MANILA, Philippines – He saw it coming. Days earlier, he told reporters that he had displeased quarters close to the President because he let the Senate’s probe into the so-called “PDEA leaks” go on.

Those alleged leaked pieces of information from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was supposed to have linked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to illegal drug activity, but four hearings failed to produce any evidence.

So now, Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri is out, and Francis “Chiz” Escudero is in as Senate president. Zubiri is well-liked by the other senators, who humored him as he delivered his emotional swan song. He insisted he was no foe of the powers that be, and that he merely failed “to follow instructions.” – Rappler.com