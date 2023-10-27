WATCH: Panel discussion on the October 22 collision in the West Philippine Sea

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – Tension at the West Philippine Sea continues to simmer as China and the Philippines exchanged accusations as to which country was to blame in the latest altercation in the Ayungin Shoal.

On October 22, during a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippines said China’s “dangerous maneuvers” led to collisions between boats owned or sanctioned by the two governments. A China Coast Guard ship collided with the Unaiza May 2, a Philippine military-contracted boat while a Chinese Maritime Militia vessel hit the Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP Cabra. Beijing claimed it was the Philippines which provoked the incidents.

Days after, Manila and Beijing officials conducted press conferences while other countries and allies also released statements. US President Joe Biden reiterated his country’s “ironclad” defense commitment to Manila.

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines claims the US Embassy’s statements are part of a sinister attempt to endorse the Philippines’ alleged acts of infringement and provocation. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has since ordered the Philippine Coast Guard to investigate the maneuvers by the Chinese coast guard.

As things escalate, make better sense of the issue with Rappler reporters, editors, thought leaders, and subject matter experts.

In this Rappler special coverage, multimedia reporter Bea Cupin sits down with Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, former defense secretary Orly Mercado, former presidential adviser Ronald Llamas, and retired rear admiral Rommel Ong to talk about what the developments in the volatile waters mean.

Bookmark this page to catch the stream go live on Friday, October 27, at 4 pm.