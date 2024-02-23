People Power through eyes of faith: ‘EDSA was an act of God’

Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II visits EDSA Shrine to listen to Filipinos who view EDSA as a miracle – and see a clear link between faith and politics

MANILA, Philippines – Politicians through the years have framed the People Power Revolution of 1986 as mere political power play between the Marcos and Aquino families.

But is this all that there is?

In this video report, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II visits EDSA Shrine – now the spiritual center of the 1986 revolt – to listen to Filipinos who view EDSA through the eyes of faith.

Sister Cho Borromeo, an 80-year-old member of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, recounts her experience facing imminent death while facing soldiers at EDSA exactly 38 years ago. To this day, she is firm in her conviction that “EDSA was an act of God.”

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, whose father battled the Marcos dictatorship, emphasizes the role of the Catholic Church as “conscience” of the Filipino people.

To watch the vlog, click the YouTube link at the topmost part of this page. – Rappler.com