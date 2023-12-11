WATCH: Philippines holds presser on ‘Chinese aggression, harassment’ in West Philippine Sea 

LIVE

Spokespersons from the PCG, BFAR, AFP, DFA, and NSC hold a presser after weekend cases of harassment at the hands of the China Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) on Monday, December 11, called for a press conference on “incidents of Chinese Aggression and Harassment” in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

On December 9, and again on December 10, Chinese vessels harassed Philippine ships in Bajo de Masinloc, off the coast of Zambales, and Ayungin Shoal, off the coast of Palawan. In both features, located well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, China Coast Guard vessels used water cannons against vessels deployed by the Philippines.

Representatives and spokespersons from the National Security Council, Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will all be speaking at the press conference.

Bookmark this page to catch the press conference, scheduled to start at 11 am. — Rappler.com