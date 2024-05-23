WATCH: Chinese spy? Senators flag inconsistencies in Mayor Alice Guo’s testimonies

Senators uncover irregularities in birth records of the mayor and her siblings

MANLA, Philippines – Senators on Wednesday, May 22, flagged inconsistencies in controversial Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s testimonies as she faced the upper chamber for the second time over allegations of her links to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

Senators uncovered irregularities in birth records of the mayor and her siblings, Sheila and Seimen. She also admitted working with a certain Nancy Gamo, who was the representative of the raided Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated. The said POGO hub was accused of doing surveillance and hacking government websites.

Guo, who claimed that she is only a “simple” person, was found to own at least 16 vehicles and different properties. Watch this report by Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Bonz Magsambol

Videographer: Franz Lopez

Video editor: Em Hidalgo

Producer: JC Gotinga

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso