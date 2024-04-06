Why Muslims still fast from drink during Ramadan despite extreme heat

Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel II visits Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, to interview Muslims about why they still fast from drink – not only food – during Ramadan despite extreme heat

MANILA, Philippines – The month of Ramadan requires Muslims to fast not only from food but also from drink. But how do they fulfill this obligation given the extreme heat that the Philippines is experiencing?

Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II visits the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, to interview Muslims about this unique challenge.

In this vlog, Rappler also speaks to Jalal Jamil, grand imam of the Manila Golden Mosque, to understand a few nuances as well as the rationale behind this month of fasting.

Watch the video at the topmost portion of this page. – Videography by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com