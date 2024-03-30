Rappler Talk: Observing Ramadan in a Muslim-minority country

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II speaks to the administrator and grand imam of Manila Golden Mosque to understand the challenges of observing Ramadan in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – This year, in a rare occurrence, the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan coincides with Lent and Holy Week for Christians.

What are the challenges of observing Ramadan in a country like the Philippines where nearly eight of 10 people belong to the Catholic Church?

Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II speaks to Manila Golden Mosque administrator Sultan Abdusalam Magarang and grand imam Jalal Jamil about the observance of Ramadan in a Muslim-minority country.

