WATCH: Why Visita Iglesia is unstoppable despite the scorching heat

Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Catholic pilgrims outside the Manila Cathedral to understand their form of sacrifice during Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines – Even if the heat index reached 39 degrees Celsius in Manila, Catholics still flocked to the iconic Manila Cathedral and other churches on Maundy Thursday, March 28.

Why do they persist in fulfilling the Holy Week ritual of Visita Iglesia?

Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II talks to Catholic pilgrims outside the Manila Cathedral to understand their form of sacrifice. In the midst of the scorching heat, he also finds the refreshing story of a water station owner who, since 2014, has made it her panata or vow to provide distilled water to Holy Week pilgrims.

Watch the video by clicking the YouTube link at the topmost portion of this page. – videography by Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler.com