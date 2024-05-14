‘Solidarity’ of maritime neighbors: Vietnamese fisherfolk rescue Filipino in West Philippine Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESCUED. A Filipino fisherman, who was swimming and floating out at sea for over 18 days, is rescued by Vietnamese fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Navy says the Vietnamese fisherfolk's actions highlight the ‘importance of cooperation and mutual assistance in the face of challenges at sea’

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino fisherman who went overboard and ended up swimming and floating out at sea for over 18 hours was rescued by Vietnamese fisherfolk on May 4, the Philippine Navy said in a media release.

Allan Maglangit, whom the Navy identified as a fisherman working for a company based in Cebu, was rescued by Vietnamese fisherfolk then turned over to a Vietnamese Fisheries Surveillance ship, then finally to the Philippines’ BRP Andres Bonifacio in the West Philippine Sea.

The Navy did not specify where Maglangit was rescued in the West Philippine Sea, or part of the South China Sea that includes the Philippine Sea.

“Demonstrating compassion, the Vietnamese fishermen extended a helping hand to a fellow seafarer, providing a much-needed assistance and ensuring his safety,” said the Navy of the Vietnamese fishing crew.

All photos from Naval Forces West

Maglangit finally arrived in Puerto Princesa on May 8. He underwent debriefing before he was finally turned over to a representative from General Manager of Fishland King United Corp, the business he works for.

The Navy lauded the Vietnamese fisherfolk’s actions.

“The rescue of Allan Maglangit highlights the remarkable act of solidarity between maritime neighbors, underscoring the importance of cooperation and mutual assistance in the face of challenges at sea. As the rescued fisherman reunites with his family and loved ones, we commend the crew of the Vietnamese Fishing Vessel for their humanitarian gesture,” said the Navy.

It wouldn’t be the first time for a Vietnamese rescue of Filipino fisherfolk to make it to the news. When the Gemver was hit by a Chinese ship in Recto Bank back in 2019, it was Vietnamese fisherfolk that came to the rescue of the 22-man crew. – Rappler.com