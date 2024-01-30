‘Bagong Pilipinas’ launch cost taxpayers P16-M | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Documents obtained by Rappler reveal President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ concert rally at the Quirino Grandstand on Sunday, January 28, costs at least P16.4 million.

Senator Imee Marcos has cutting words for a specific personality she did not name in a Senate hearing on the suspended people’s initiative on Tuesday, January 30.

Vietnam and the Philippines agree to boost cooperation between their coastguards and to prevent untoward incidents in the South China Sea.

Social-media company X lifts the ban on searches for Taylor Swift on Monday January 29, after blocking users from searching for her, following the spread of fake, sexually-explicit images of the pop singer last week.

SB19 leader and main rapper PABLO releases another track under his solo act Tuesday, January 30. ‘Akala’ is the P-pop star’s second solo release this year.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena receives the Athlete of the Year award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association. — Rappler.com