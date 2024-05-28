Weather
Sizzling streak: Guiuan heat index hits 55°C, 54°C levels

Acor Arceo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sizzling streak: Guiuan heat index hits 55°C, 54°C levels
The heat index in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, falls under the Extreme Danger category for three consecutive days – and this kind of heat may not be over yet

MANILA, Philippines – For three straight days, the municipality of Guiuan in Eastern Samar province recorded extremely dangerous heat index levels.

On Sunday, May 26, Guiuan’s heat index soared to 55°C, the highest that the weather bureau has recorded so far for 2024.

That was followed by 54°C on Monday, May 27, then 55°C again on Tuesday, May 28.

The next two days look set to be scorching hot as well, with the forecast showing 53°C possible in Guiuan for both Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30.

Before Guiuan’s sizzling streak, the highest heat index for the year was 53°C, recorded in Iba, Zambales, on April 28.

The heat index, also called the feels-like temperature since it is the temperature perceived by the body, is measured using air temperature and relative humidity.

PANOORIN: Paano sinusukat ng PAGASA ang heat index?

PANOORIN: Paano sinusukat ng PAGASA ang heat index?

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration classifies the figures based on potential effects on people’s health:

  • 27°C to 32°C – Caution
    • Fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity.
    • Continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.
  • 33°C to 41°C – Extreme Caution
    • Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible.
    • Continuing activity could lead to heat stroke.
  • 42°C to 51°C – Danger
    • Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely.
    • Heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.
  • 52°C and above – Extreme Danger
    • Heat stroke is imminent.

The excessive heat during the warm and dry season prompted the suspension of face-to-face classes in thousands of schools and triggered calls for the protection of workers.

In response to the situation in schools, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently approved a gradual return to the June-March academic calendar. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
