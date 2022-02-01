Maria Ressa in conversation with author Dr. Margaret Heffernan

Maria Ressa talks with Professor Margaret Heffernan, author of 6 books including the acclaimed 'Willful Blindness : Why We Ignore the Obvious at our Peril'

Maria Ressa launched her show #HoldtheLine last year where she interviews different personalities to talk about their values, why they fight for it, and where they draw and hold the line when it comes to the challenges they are faced with.

On February 2 (Wednesday), she will interview author and professor Margaret Heffernan. She is the author of six books, including “Willful Blindness : Why We Ignore the Obvious at our Peril,” which is considered one of the best business books of the decade by the Financial Times. In 2015, Heffernan was awarded the Transmission Prize for A Bigger Prize: Why Competition isn’t Everything and How We Do Better, described as “meticulously researched… engagingly written… universally relevant and hard to fault.”

Currently, Margaret Heffernan is a Professor of Practice at the University of Bath, Lead Faculty for the Forward Institute’s Responsible Leadership Program. She holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Bath and continues to write for the Financial Times and the Huffington Post.

In this live interview, Maria Ressa and Margaret Heffernan will discuss leadership, management, and adapting to change in a time of crisis and uncertainty.

