Davao police chief relieved over March drug war killings | The wRap

The chief of police of Davao City Richard Bad-ang, is administratively relieved from his post Thursday, May 23, as a probe begins into drug war killings during police operations in Davao City from March 23 to 26.

Speaking before officers of the Philippine Navy, Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro criticizes China’s newest coast guard regulation as a ‘provocation.’

China’s military starts its second day of war games around Taiwan Friday, May 24, with drills to test its ability to ‘seize power’ and control key areas.

The Vatican says italian teenager Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at the age of 15, will be declared a Catholic saint after a miracle is attributed to his intercession.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa tells the Harvard Class of 2024 they ‘must have the courage’ to ‘create the world as it should be: more compassionate, more equal, more sustainable.’ – Rappler.com