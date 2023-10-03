Agostini, Krausz, and L’Huillier win 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS. Hans Ellegren, permanent secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences, flanked by Eva Olsson and Mats Larsson, members, announces this year's Nobel Prize in Physics, at the Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 3, 2023.

They win the Nobel Prize for 'experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter'

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for “experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter,” the award-giving body said on Tuesday, October 3.

The prize, which was raised this year to 11 million Swedish crowns (about $1 million), is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

This is a developing story. – Rappler.com

$1 = 11.0129 Swedish crowns