Opportunity: PhD position at Stockholm University

PRESS RELEASE: The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project offers a four-year PhD position in Application of Machine Learning to Advance Bathymetric Seafloor Mapping and Data Compilation, hosted at the Department of Geological Sciences, Stockholm University

Do you want to join a leading European university as a PhD student focussing on leveraging machine learning (ML) to identify errors in large bathymetric datasets, and applying ML techniques to enhance acquired bathymetry data?

Hosted at the Department of Geological Sciences, Stockholm University, this four-year position includes collaborative opportunities at the University of New Hampshire (USA), Scripps Institution of Oceanography (USA), and JAMSTEC (Japan) as well as at all partner institutes involved in the Seabed 2030 project. The position is partly funded by The Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and partly by Stockholm University. Apply here.

Recognizing the critical importance of seafloor mapping, the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project was launched in 2017 with the goal of inspiring ocean mapping and delivering a complete map of the world’s ocean floor by the year 2030 for the benefit of humankind.

While the available high-resolution seafloor mapping data has increased (from 6% when the project was launched to just under 25%), new technologies and approaches will be needed to help map the remaining 75% of the seafloor.

Requirements

In order to meet the general entry requirements, the applicant must have completed a second-cycle degree, completed courses equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits, of which 60 credits must be in the second cycle, or have otherwise acquired equivalent knowledge in Sweden or elsewhere.

In order to meet the entry requirements, the general syllabus for doctoral studies in the field of Marine Geology stipulates that applicants must typically have:

At least 90 credits in geosciences

At least 30 credits in mathematics, physics, chemistry and/or biology depending on the chosen subject area in marine geology.

In addition, at least 60 credits at the advanced level, including 30 credits of independent work in geosciences.

Some exceptions can be made to the above listed requirements depending on the PhD subject.

For more information click here. The closing date for applications is 15 June 2024.