Adelaide 36ers games delayed after player tests positive for COVID-19

Kai Sotto's NBL team is under the league protocols as a team member tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto’s National Basketball League (NBL) team Adelaide 36ers announced the postponement of their game against the Perth Wildcats after a team member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 28.

According to the statement, all game-day players and staff being deemed close contacts will be tested as part of the precautionary measures and requirements in South Australia.

“The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities and further testing will be carried out on any individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts,” an NBL spokesperson said. “The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters.”

The game against the NBL’s No. 1 seed was scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm, Manila time, at the Adelaide Entertainment Center.

The 36ers will also postpone its home game against South-East Melbourne Phoenix on January 2.

“It’s extremely disappointing to have the games postponed, but we must follow the advice and guidelines of the state government, meaning those deemed close contacts will have to isolate,” Adelaide 36ers CEO Nic Barbato said.

“The health of our players, coaches, staff, corporate partners, members and fans, is our number one priority. The focus now is to support our players and coaches during the isolation period and ensure their wellbeing. We sincerely thank our fans and supporters for their understanding and loyalty and look forward to seeing them at our next home game.”

Sotto made his pro debut against the Cairns Taipans on December 18 in a 93-67 home loss. Adelaide stands at 8th place in the league with a 2-3 record. – Rappler.com