Alex Eala returns to juniors action in US Open

Alex Eala will see action in the US Open girls' singles tournament after spending the entire 2022 playing in the pro circuit

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala will make her comeback in the junior tennis scene when she sees action in the 2022 US Open girls’ singles competition, which is set to run from September 4 to 10 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City.

The 17-year-old Eala has spent the entire 2022 playing in the pro circuit. Her last juniors participation came during the 2021 US Open, where she suffered a quarterfinals exit after getting the boot from Sebastianna Scilipoti of Switzerland in straight sets.

Since then, Eala has seen her junior ranking plummet to her current standing of 169th in the world.

In this year’s US Open, Eala will be contending with three tournament favorites who are all seeking their first grand slam trophy in Flushing Meadows.

These are 17-year-old top seed Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic, who won this year’s French Open junior crown, second seed and 17-year-old world No. 3 Sofia Costoulas of Belgium, who finished runner-up in this year’s Australian Open girls’ tournament, and 16-year-old third seed Liv Hovde of the United States, this year’s Wimbledon girls’ singles champion.

Eala, however, will be the second highest-ranked player in the WTA pro tour who will be playing in this year’s US Open juniors, next only to Diana Shnaider of Russia, who is ranked 265th.

The Filipina teen protégé is currently 296th in the rankings, the fourth youngest player in the top 300 in the world.

Eala reached a career-high ranking of 280th in early August, breaking the 23-year record of Maricris Fernandez-Gentz, who was the highest-ranked Filipina at 284th. – Rappler.com