Alex Eala exits in singles, rallies in doubles of ITF W75 France

Alex Eala goes through a pair of three-setters and comes out with contrasting results in France

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala fell in singles in a match she was predicted to win and triumphed in doubles where she and her partner were considered the underdogs.

Eala went through grueling three-setters twice on Wednesday, March 27 (Thursday, March 28, Manila time), and came out with contrasting results.

The 18-year-old was ousted in women’s singles by Mona Barthel of Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, in the second round of the ITF W75 Open 3C de Seine et Marne in Croissy-Beaubourg, France.

The loss marked the second straight time Eala failed to hold on to a one-set advantage and lost steam in the third set. She was up a set in the last qualifying match of the WTA Miami Open the previous week but went down in defeat in three sets.

Ranked No. 171 in the world, Eala was largely considered the favorite in her second-round encounter with the 33-year-old Barthel.

Barthel was once ranked 23rd in the world, but this was 11 years ago. Although still a dangerous foe with her experience, Barthel has since spiraled down the rankings and is now just 284th in the world.

Eala got off to a pretty solid start which saw her win the opening set in ten games without ever facing a break point.

Barthel first tasted break point in the fourth game of the second set, completely changing the complexion of the match and jumping to a 5-2 lead.

Eala rallied to trim the deficit to 4-5 and had the opportunity to extend the set, but Barthel broke serve a second time to even the match at one set apiece.

That proved to be Eala’s last gasp as Barthel steamrolled through the third set, where she allowed the Filipina to clinch only one game.

The victory rewarded Barthel with a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals against Swiss teen star Celine Naef.

Eala gained some consolation in the women’s doubles opening round when she and Estelle Cascino of France bounced back from a set down to prevail over the higher ranked Naef and Prarthana Thombare of India, 5-7, 6-2, 10-6.

The going gets tougher in the quarterfinals as Eala and Cascino are set to face second seeds Emily Appleton of Great Britain and Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands. – Rappler.com