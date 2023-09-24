MEDAL TALLY: 19th Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Team Philippines eyes a higher finish in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after winding up at 19th overall in the previous edition

MANILA, Philippines – Postponed for a year due to the pandemic, the 19th Asian Games comes off the wraps in Hangzhou, China as it runs for over two weeks from September 23 to October 8.

Nearly 500 gold medals up for grabs in 40 sports, with approximately 12,000 athletes from 45 countries taking part in the quadrennial showpiece.

Host China aims to claim the overall championship for the 11th straight edition, while the Philippines looks to improve on its 19th-place finish in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, where it bagged 4 golds, 2 silvers, and 15 bronzes.

Here is the medal tally:

– Rappler.com